PD: New York Children Made Shooting Threats Towards HV Schools

Two young girls are accused of making separate shooting threats towards schools in the Hudson Valley. Many schools were closed as a result of the threats.

On Monday, Poughkeepsie High School and Poughkeepsie Middle School were moved to full remote instruction as the result of a social media threat against both schools

As of Wednesday, the schools are still having classes remotely.

"The threat referenced that on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday there will be a shooting at the middle and high school. While it appears that the social media threat is likely a prank, all incidents of threats are taken very seriously," the City of Poughkeepsie School District stated in a press release.

On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police arrested an alleged suspect, a 15-year-old girl.

"A successful investigation by City of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Bureau culminated in an arrest and peaceful mitigation of these threats against the school district and its populace," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with four felony counts of making a terroristic threat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Dutchess County Family Court and released to her parents.

Earlier on Tuesday, around 2:51 a.m., the FBI notified the City of Poughkeepsie Police that Snapchat sent them a post that said that all the schools in Poughkeepsie were going to be shot up.

Snapchat included the account information that posted the threat and identified the router used to post the threat.

City of Poughkeepsie Detectives and agents from the FBI responded to an address in the City of Poughkeepsie associated with the account in an attempt to identify the person who made the threat.

Later that morning, an 11-year-old City of Poughkeepsie elementary school student was identified as the person who made the threat, police say. She was issued an appearance ticket for Dutchess County Family Court.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department continues to work in a collaborative manner with the Poughkeepsie City School District on multiple fronts involving the safety and wellness of City students and staff. Police ask that guardians and parents monitor social media activity as well as internet use by their children. Early awareness, identification, and action of questionable activities by children may help prevent further undesirable behavior.

Police encourage anyone with information on school threats to contact us at 845-451-7577.

