PD: High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offender Hiding in New York State
A sex offender who state officials believe has a high risk of a repeat offense was found allegedly hiding in the region.
Over the weekend, police from Ulster County arrested a sex offender for not telling police about his move in the county.
Ulster County, New York Sex Offender Found Hiding In Saugerties, New York
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, the Saugerties Police Detective Division arrested 54-year-old Dennis Richard Fellows of Saugerties, New York for a sex offender registry violation.
By law, sex offenders must notify officials from New York State about any move within 10 days. He was charged with the same crime about five years ago.
"A sex offender must provide (in writing) DCJS his or her new address no later than 10 days after moving," the Division of Criminal Justice Services states on its website. "If you have information that an offender is not living at the reported address, you should contact your local law enforcement agency."
High-Risk Sex Offender Arrested In Saugerties, New York
Fellows is listed as a Level-3 sex offender by New York State.
Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public.
In 2011, Fellows sexually abused a 9-year-old girl and attempted to sexually abuse a 13-year-old girl, according to the New York State Sex Offenders database. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Level-3 Sex Offender's Move In Ulster County, New York
Fellows moved to 171 Churchland Road in the Town of Saugerties and failed to notify the registry of his address change within the required 10- day period, police say.
Fellows was processed without incident and released on an appearance ticket to appear later this month in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charge.