Parts Of Route 9W To Shut Down In Hudson Valley This Weekend

New York State officials are warning Hudson Valley residents to "anticipate delays."

A stretch of Route 9W in the Lower Hudson Valley will be closed this weekend for repairs.

Route 9W In Rockland County, New York To Close This Weekend

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning drivers in Rockland County to Route 9W to close in both directions on Saturday.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour. Local residents will be able to access their properties," the New York State DOT states in its travel advisory. "Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!"

9W Closure In Stony Point, New York On Saturday

The closure of Route 9W in Rockland County is scheduled between County Route 106 and Wayne Avenue in the Town of Stony Point on Saturday, September 28, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The closure is to "facilitate maintenance activities, weather permitting," according to the New York State DOT.

