Parts Of New York State Could Enjoy A ‘White Christmas”
A number of Empire State residents may wake up Christmas morning to some snow.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
Can New York State Expect A White Christmas?
As I write this, on Dec. 7, 2022, temperatures in the Hudson Valley are in the mid-50s. That sure isn't winter-like weather.
WPDH reports the earliest the Hudson Valley has seen snow is Oct. 4. That date has, of course, come and passed. The average date for the first snowstorm in the region is Nov. 16.
Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll says the average date for the first inch of snow is Dec. 4. That date has of course also passed.
Western New York Sees More Snow In 1 Day Than Hudson Valley Sees All Winter
While the Hudson Valley has yet to see snow, parts of New York State already dealt with more snow than the region typically sees all winter.
In one day, 24 hours, around 6 feet of snow fell in Orchard Park, near Buffalo. That's more snow than the Hudson Valley normally sees in an entire winter, according to Noll.
Officials from Orchard Park, New York later reported about 77 inches of snow in 24 hours! The previous 24-hour record in New York State was when Camden, New York dealt with 50 inches of snow in 1966.
Historical Probability For White Christmas In Hudson Valley, New York City, Capital Region, Western New York, Finger Lakes, North Country
This week AccuWeather forecasters reported on where in the United States and New York State is most likely to enjoy a white Christmas.
Typically most of New York State has snow on the ground by Christmas, officials say. The historical probability of a white Christmas in most of New York State is over 75 percent, according to AccuWeather.
The Captial Region and Hudson Valley have a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of a white Christmas while New York City has a 25 percent to 50 percent chance.
Chances Of White Christmas In New York State
As for a white Christmas in New York State, AccuWeather puts the chances for most of the Empire State, including most of the Hudson Valley at "medium."
The lower Hudson Valley and New York City have a low chance of a white Christmas, according to AccuWeather.
Greater Chance Of Christmas Snow In Upstate New York, Central New York, Western New York, Albany, Syracuse
"Although the chances remain relatively lower than average snow lovers in the Northeast can find joy in that it won't be a total bust in terms of snow chances across the region this year. Near-normal chances are still expected across far northern New England and upstate, central and western New York. Cities such as Albany and Syracuse, New York could be in luck this holiday season," AccuWeather states.