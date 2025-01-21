Parts Of New York Have Biggest Inflation Problem In America
Inflation recently hit a 40-year high.
The inflation rate in the U.S. hit a 40-year high during the COVID pandemic.
Inflation Cools In New York
Thankfully, inflation has cooled significantly in the past four years.
In December 2024, the year-over-year inflation rate was just under 3 percent, a big drop-off from the pandemic, but still higher than the target rate of 2 percent.
To see how inflation impacts people across the United States, WalletHub compared 23 major Metropolitan Statistical Areas across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.
New York City Area Has Worst Inflation In the Nation
WalletHub compared the Consumer Price Indices for major metro areas - and their changes from this year to last year - and this month to last month.
Cities with the Worst Inflation Problems
Below are all the cities with the worst inflation problems in the U.S.
According to WalletHub, the New York City metro area has the biggest problem with inflation in the US.
For this study, the New York City metro area includes New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania.
The Consumer Price Index Change for the New York from last year to this year was 4.3 percent, which was by far the highest increase.
Below are the areas with the biggest inflation problem
1. New York, NY
2. Atlanta, GA
3. Honolulu, HI 2
4. St. Louis, MO
5. Los Angeles, CA
Smallest Inflation Problem
Houston, TX had the smallest inflation problem followed by Phoenix, Arizona.
