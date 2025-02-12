Parts Of Hudson Valley, New York Shocked With String Of Violence

Leaders from the Hudson Valley are speaking out following an ""unusual rash" in violent crime" that includes the murder of two teens.

The Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace released a statement following the string of recent violence.

Westchester County Dealing With Recent Violence

"Our office will continue to assist our partners in law enforcement in every way possible and will spare no resource to maintain public safety. The people responsible for these violent crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace.

She's speaking out about the "an unusual rash of violent crime" the county has seen in the past week.

Violent Crime In Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle- Westchester County

Violent crimes include the tragic stabbing deaths of two 16-year-old boys in Yonkers, shootings in Mount Vernon, a body found in an intersection in New Rochelle, and the overnight shooting of two males in Yonkers.

Cacace says her office will continue to work with local law enforcement and spare no resources to maintain public safety.

"The people of Westchester County have the right to feel safe, regardless of what ZIP code they live in. Our office remains wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding this right," she adds.

