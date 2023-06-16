Parole Update: New York’s ‘Rambo’ Killed Hudson Valley Family

There's new information about a Hudson Valley man who was granted parole over 34 years after killing many family members.

The New York State Board of Parole made a decision about a Poughkeepsie man who killed his family decades ago.

Poughkeepsie, New York Killer

DA: Poughkeepsie Killer Is Still Danger To Family, Society

"These postings and messages are alarming for several reasons, not the least of which are statements attributed to Mr. Britton directed at his sister saying, 'You should've played nice,' that she is 'complicit in the cycle of hurt' because she will not forgive him; and a claim in Facebook posts that his sister participated in part of these heinous crimes," Weishaupt wrote in his letter. "These statements clearly demonstrate that Mr. Britton still refuses to acknowledge responsibility for his actions."

Dutchess County Killer's Parole Rescinded

On Thursday, the New York State Board of Parole rescinding its decision to release Britton. The parole board reversed its decision over concerns raised about the safety of Britton's surviving sister.

Britton's fiancé confirmed the news on Facebook.

"I was looking forward to my fiancé coming home from prison for my birthday and now it won’t be happening 💔😭I’m so depressed n sad. The world doesn’t want us to be together," she wrote.

Brian's room was covered in Rambo posters. When he was booked at the police station he gave the nickname, "Rambo," the New York Times reported in 1989.

Britton will have another parole hearing in the new future.

