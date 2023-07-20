Parasite That Infects Humans, Kills Fish Found In Upstate New York
After finding many dead fish in an Upstate New York lake officials confirmed a parasite that "can cause a wide range of infections in humans" led to the "large fish die-off."
The New York State DEC recently announced that a common parasite and a bacteria contributed to a large fish die-off in Seneca Lake.
Lake-Wide Fish Die-Off In Upstate New York
The DEC collected samples of Alewife, a forage fish, after being notified late last month about the lake-wide die-off, officials say.
Samples were analyzed for DEC by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. According to the DEC, officials determined the fished died after exposure to Chilodonella and Aeromonas hydrophila.
"Chilodonella is a common parasite found in most waters. Aeromonas hydrophila is a bacteria that causes a disease in fish called Motile Aeromonas Septicemia. Neither the parasite nor bacteria have human health impacts," the DEC stated in a press release. "A similar die-off of alewives attributed to Chilodonella occurred in Seneca Lake in 2017. No appreciable impact to the Alewife population was noted in the most recent incident. DEC is continuing to monitor the fishery."
National Institutes of Health Aeromonas Hydrophila Can Cause Infections In Humans
Contact The DEC
The DEC encourages anyone who encounters this to contact Regional Fisheries staff at (585) 226-5343 or fwfish8@dec.ny.gov.
Obtaining samples shortly after a fish die-off can better the chances of determining the cause