Health officials continue to worry about a microscopic parasite that is making many New Yorkers sick.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness from a small parasite that can cause "explosive watery diarrhea." This parasite continues to spread across New York State.

Foodborne Intestinal Illness Reported In New York State

New York State 2nd In Nation

Only Coloardo has reported more cases than New York State for the illness that can cause "explosive diarrhea."

New York State has 61-90 reported cases, as of July 13, according to the CDC. Just two weeks ago there were 21-30 reported cases in the Empire State.

"No specific food items have been identified as the source of most of these illnesses. State and local public health officials are interviewing people with cyclosporiasis to find out what foods they ate before getting sick," the CDC states.

As of July 11, there are nearly 600 lab-confirmed cases across the United States. Just a few weeks ago there were 371 confirmed cases.

All who got sick did not travel outside of the United States during the two weeks before getting sick.

"The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about 1 week. Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms," the CDC adds. "If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse). It’s common to feel very tired."

The CDC is also investigating "multiple potential clusters of cases." As of this writing, there's been no specific food or foods that have been identified as the cause of these clusters.

According to the CDC, the best treatment is a combo of two antibiotics, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, also known as Bactrim*, Septra*, or Cotrim*.

People who have diarrhea should also rest and drink plenty of fluids, the CDC suggests

