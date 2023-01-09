Paralyzing Polio Is Back In Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State health officials are worried polio has once again been detected in the Hudson Valley.
On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in new wastewater samples in Orange County.
2 New Samples Of Polio Found In Orange County, New York
The positive samples came from both the Harriman and Middletown sewage treatment plants, officials say
Polio Found In New York State For The First Time In Six Weeks
The new positive samples come after six straight weeks of testing in New York State that provided negative results.
As of January 6, the CDC confirmed the presence of poliovirus in a total of 101 positive samples across New York State.
The two new strains, from Orange County, New York, are genetically linked to paralytic polio found in a Rockland County man in July 2022.
Rockland County, New York Resident Tests Positive For Polio
In late July, health officials confirmed a Rockland County resident tested positive for polio.
The virus left the young Rockland County resident paralyzed.
It's believed the Rockland County resident got the virus from someone outside of the United States.
Over 100 Confirmed Cases Of Polio In New York State
Of the 101 positive polio samples of concern, 94 samples are genetically linked to the paralytic polio case found in Rockland County
Of the 94 samples: