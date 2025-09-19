Panic After Bear Roams Through Upstate New York School
Hudson Valley students and educators were stunned when a bear strolled onto school grounds, and this wasn’t the first time.
On Thursday, SUNY New Paltz had a new student! I kid about the new student part, but as one Hudson Valley resident put it, there was reportedly an "interesting campus visitor."
Bear Seen On Campus At SUNY New Paltz, Again
A bear was spotted roaming through the campus of SUNY New Paltz on what was a beautiful Thursday. The person who shared the photo said he had to close the classroom door to stop the commotion.
Another New Paltz resident said her daughter spotted the bear walking back to her apartment.
"My daughter ran into it on the cut-through path she takes to her apt. She called me in a panic…told her to start carrying bear spray and a whistle to be safe," a mother commented on the photo.
Not The First Time A Bear Has Been Spotted On Campus At SUNY New Paltz
Officials have yet to comment, but this isn't the first time a bear strolled onto campus at SUNY New Paltz.
Bear Sightings Reported All Over Hudson Valley
Bear sightings increased this summer across New York State and the Hudson Valley, including recent sightings in Saugerties, Harrison, and Croton-on-Hudson.
Tips to avoid conflicts with bears this summer in New York State can be seen below.
DEC Issues Bear-wise Tips
