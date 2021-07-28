‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ COVID Cases Skyrocket in New York

Gov. Cuomo is worried because the Delta variant of COVID-19 "continues to spread" across New York and the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.46 percent of all tests in the last 24 hours came back positive.

"The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that's why it's vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away," Cuomo said. "Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don't delay—get the shot as soon as you can."

According to Cuomo, 74.7 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 68.1 percent have completed their vaccine series. 62.4 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now just below 2 percent at 1.97 percent. The seven-Day average percent positive rate in the Hudson Valley has increased to 1.74 percent.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has been forced to reissue Ulster’s Emergency Operation Center to evaluate the next steps due to increased cases of COVID. Since Ulster County health officials confirmed the first Delta variant case, Ulster County has had 168 positive cases. The recent increase puts Ulster County at over 100 active cases for the first time since May 24.

On Tuesday, Rockland County health officials confirmed four cases of the delta variant.

The CDC is now calling the COVID-19 pandemic a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Delta variant is now the dominant form of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC. This variant seems to spread easier and quicker than other strains, leading to more cases of COVID-19.

The Delta variant also impacts younger age groups more than previous strains, as more young people are getting sick and hospitalized with COVID-19.

