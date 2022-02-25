‘Pain At The Pump:’ New York May Soon Pay Record Prices For Gas

Some parts of the nation are already paying record prices for gas and officials say to "brace for more pain at the pump."

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased three cents to $3.56. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 bbl to 246.5 million bbl last week.

AAA warns drivers should brace for more pain at the pump. That's because the nation is currently seeing an increase in gasoline demand along with a decrease in supply.

AAA adds increasing oil prices continue to play a role in pushing prices even higher.

It appears the Russian invasion of Ukraine is already raising gas prices. President Biden vows to do everything possible to limit the pain at the pump.

Gas prices in New York continue to rise, but it could be worse.

Several parts of California are setting records, with the price of gas nearing $5 a gallon.

The price of a gallon of regular gas in New York is currently $3.78. That's up 28 cents from one month ago and a dollar more from a year ago. The record high in New York is $4.31.

Below are the averages from New York State, according to Triple-A:

Updated New York Gas Prices

