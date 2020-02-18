A lost injured dog was dropped off at a Hudson Valley shelter. After she was nursed back to health, her original owners decided they didn't want her anymore. The shelter is now hoping to help find her a new "furever" home.

Cinnamon, the dog seen in the photo above, was recently brought into Crate Escape Rescue in the Hudson Valley after she was hit by a car. Luckily, she escaped with only a minor injury and to the surprise of staff from the rescue shelter, Cinnamon was chipped.

"Everything looked like it was working out, until it didn’t," Crate Escape Rescue wrote on Facebook. "Cinnamon’s owner was contacted and told she was there waiting for pick up. Not 1, not 2 but 5 days passed and Cinnamon still awaited her owner’s arrival, so they were contacted again."

Cinnamon's owner dismissed the idea of coming to pick her up and, instead, asked the shelter if they had any puppies up for adoption because the family was interested in getting a new puppy instead of taking home Cinnamon, according to Crate Escape Rescue.

"Cinnamon came into the shelter as a stray, hit by a car, 8 years old and heartworm positive, so now she is no longer up to the “task” of being part of a family. This deplorable concept of pet ownership is what keeps the cycle of unwanted pets flowing," Crate Escape Rescue said. "Please help break that cycle, and be the light at the end of this girl’s dark gloomy tunnel!"

Crate Escape Rescue didn't give the identity of Cinnamon's likely former owners, or mention where Cinnamon used to live. They shared her story, in a Facebook post that's going viral, in hopes someone might want to adopt her.

OUT WITH THE OLD IN WITH THE NEW HOW WOULD YOU FEEL IF THIS HAPPENED TO YOU," Crate Escape Rescue wrote on Facebook.