Over 70 Halloween Stores Opening In These New York Hometown

Halloween season is creeping in early. Over 70 Halloween stores are opening across New York this month. Find out where.

Are you in the "spirit" of Halloween?

Halloween Season Is Near In New York

New Yorkers are in the midst of the dog days of summer, but Empire State residents are already looking ahead. The first winter prediction is out, pumpkin season is approaching and Halloween stores are getting ready to open.

Recently, I was just to see a sign outside a store in Newburgh that highlighted Spirit Halloween returning to Newburgh.

The store is going to open up at its former site, next to Planet Fitness in the Mid Valley Shopping Center. Last year, the location was a Big Lots and residents of Newburgh had to travel to Middletown or Dutchess County to shop for Halloween.

Spirit Halloween is opening at the former Big Lots Location on Ulster Avenue in Kingston.

Spirit Halloween Opening Up Over 70 Stores In New York

Don't worry, if you live elsewhere in New York, Spirit Halloween is probably opening up a store near year.

This year, Spirit Halloween is operating over 1,500 stores, including over 70 in New York. According to their website, below are locations in New York that will open in August.

  • Amherst

  • Auburn

  • Batavia

  • Bethpage

  • Bohemia

  • Brockport

  • Bronx

  • Brooklyn

  • Buffalo

  • Canandaigua

  • Centereach

  • Cheektowaga

  • Clay

  • Clifton Park

  • College Point

  • Colonie

  • Commack

  • Coram

  • De Witt

  • Dunkirk

  • East Meadow

  • East Northport

  • Elmhurst

  • Glendale

  • Greece

  • Hartsdale

  • Hicksville

  • Horseheads

  • Hudson

  • Huntington Station

  • Islip

  • Ithaca

  • Johnson City

  • Kingston

  • Lakewood

  • Lockport

  • Massapequa

  • Middletown

  • Monroe

  • Nanuet

  • New Hartford

  • New York

  • Newburgh

  • Niagara Falls

  • North Babylon

  • North Syracuse

  • Olean

  • Oswego

  • Peekskill

  • Plattsburgh

  • Poughkeepsie

  • Queens

  • Queensbury

  • Riverhead

  • Rochester

  • Rosedale

  • Rotterdam

  • Saratoga Springs

  • Scarsdale

  • Shirley

  • Staten Island

  • Syracuse

  • The Bronx

  • Tonawanda

  • Utica

  • Vestal

  • Victor

  • Watertown

  • Webster

  • White Plains

  • Williamsville

  • Yonkers

  • Yorktown Heights

