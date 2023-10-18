Over 300 Busted For Underage Drinking At New York State Concerts

Over 300 people were cited for underage drinking at concerts across New York State and nearly 400 fake IDs were seized.

The New York State DMV just released the results of its summer crackdown on the use of fake IDs.

Over 300 New York State Concertgoers Cited

Concert Audience Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

Investigators for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles cited 312 concertgoers and bar patrons this summer for attempting to use fake identification to purchase alcoholic beverages when they are below the legal drinking age, officials say.

“We are glad to say that this annual enforcement drive is having an impact, as concertgoers are increasingly aware that DMV investigators are present to keep people safe from underage drinking and potentially driving,” DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “There are so many great venues across New York State to see live music, and we want everyone to enjoy them responsibly.”

Nearly 400 Fake IDs Seized Across New York State

Scanner Helps Liquor Stores Detect Underage Drinkers Darren McCollester/Getty Images loading...

The DMV also confirmed that 389 fake licenses were seized.

"DMV works cooperatively with the venues to check for fake identifications. Members of DMV’s Field Investigations division are well-trained on how to spot a fake license, and updated security features added last year make New York’s licenses more difficult to recreate," the DMV stated in a press release.

In addition to summer concert venues, DMV investigators also focus on bars and restaurants where underage patrons may attempt to buy alcoholic beverages.

DMV Results In Hudson Valley, Long Island, Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes Regions

Citations and fake ID seizures by region include:

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

Last year the DMV issued over 500 citations.

“All New Yorkers deserve to return from summer knowing that their children are back to school safely and that our roads and highways are as safe as possible for their daily commutes. The State Liquor Authority is proud to join our partners at the DMV to announce a decrease in finding of fake ID use at venues across the state. This is an encouraging outcome," State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan said.

