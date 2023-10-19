Over 20 Drug Stores Are Closing Across New York State

Over 20 Drug Stores Are Closing Across New York State

Many New Yorkers will need to find a new pharmacy.

Earlier this month, Rite Aid declared and this week confirmed over 150 stores across the country will close.

Rite Aid Files For Chapter 11

Rite Aid recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to slumping sales and a growing number of opioid-related lawsuits.

In an internal document, obtained by Hudson Valley Post, the drug store chain confirmed plans on Tuesday to close over 150 stores across the nation, including over 20 in New York State.

Closing dates for any of the soon-to-be-shuttered stores haven't been released

Ove 20 Rite Aids Will Soon Close In New York

Below is the list of Rite Aid's that we've learned will soon close. Is yours on the list?

Bay Shore, New York

  • 836 Sunrise Highway

Bellmore, New York

  • 2784 Sunrise Highway

Brooklyn, New York

  • 2981 Ocean Avenue
  • 2002 Avenue U

Buffalo, New York

  • 15 Arnold Street
    452 Main Street

Copiague, New York

  • 901 Merrick Road

Cheektowaga, New York

  • 2887 Harlem Road
East Northport, New York

  • 577 Larkfield Road

Floral Park, New York

  • 2 Whitney Avenue

Flushing, New York

  • 71-18 Kissena Boulevard

Huntington Station, New York

  • 695 East Jericho Turnpike

Jamaica, New York

  • 115-10 Merrick Blvd.

Kenmore, New York

  • 2453 Elmwood Avenue

Levittown, New York

  • 3131 Hempstead Turnpike

Medford, New York

  • 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road

New York City

  • 4188 Broadway
  • 195 8th Ave.
  • 1033 St. Nicholas Ave.

Oceanside, New York

  • 3199 Long Beach Road

Oyster Bay, New York

  • 273 Pine Hollow Road

Port Jefferson, New York

  • 593 Old Town Road

Rochester, New York

  • 1567 Penfield Road

Sayville, New York

  • 101 Main Street

Smithtown, New York

  • 65 Route 11

West Patchogue, New York

  • 397 Sunrise Highway

Valley Stream, New York

  • 198 West Merrick Road

Rite Aid Receives Court Approval of "First Day" Motions to Support Business Operations

Rite Aid also announced on Tuesday the company will receive up to $3.45 billion in debtor-possession financing. The money will go towards keeping other stores open and to continue to "pay associate wages, salaries and benefits without interruption, pay vendors and suppliers in full for goods and services provided on or after the filing date of October 15, 2023, and otherwise continue to deliver leading healthcare products and services across its retail and online platforms."

“With the support of certain of our lenders and the majority of our bondholders, we look forward to moving through this process and emerging as a stronger company, well-positioned for long-term success. We thank our associates, partners, suppliers and vendors for their continued support and our associates for their hard work and dedication,” CEO Jeffrey Stein said.

