Out-Of-Control Drives Into House, 1 Killed In Hudson Valley

A woman is dead and many others are injured after a car drove into a home in the Hudson Valley.

The Yonkers Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident in the area of 693 North Broadway.

70-Year-Old Woman Killed Walking In Yonkers, New York

ABC 7/YouTube ABC 7/YouTube loading...

For an unknown reason, a 54-year-old driving a sedan jumped the curb and hit a 70-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk. The sedan kept traveling and ended up driving into a home.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Her name wasn't released

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer their sincere condolences to the family of the victim," the Yonkers Police Department states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Car Drives Into Home, Many Injured in Westchester County

ABC 7/YouTube ABC 7/YouTube loading...

The sedan jumped a retaining wall and struck a home. People were inside the home at the time.

Police didn't say how many were inside the home, but all suffered what's described as minor injuries.

Investigation Ongoing

The driver, from White Plains, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening blunt-force injuries. The driver's condition wasn't released.

ABC 7/YouTube ABC 7/YouTube loading...

No word yet on what caused the accident but the driver was seen driving erratically before the crash and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, police say, ABC reports.

"Police have initiated both criminal and accident investigations," the Yonkers Police Department said in a press release.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley