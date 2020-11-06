Orange County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Child

An Orange County man faces up to 12 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that on Wednesday, 66-year-old Edwin Rodriguez formerly of Highland Mills, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to one count of first-degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child, stemming from his repeated acts of sexual conduct committed against a child who was less than 13-years old at the time of the abuse.

“Sex crimes committed against children are despicable,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said in a press release, “and I have made the prosecution of all sex offenses, especially those committed against children, a priority in my office. As a result of this plea, the victim of this defendant’s offenses can receive some measure of closure, and the defendant will receive the punishment that he deserves.”

Rodriguez’s plea satisfied a six-count indictment, charging him with various acts of sexual conduct committed in the spring and summer of 2014, against a child who was under 13-years old at the time of the crimes. The offenses against the child that Rodriguez was charged with involved two or more acts of sexual conduct, at least one of which was rape, officials say.

Rodriguez faces up to twelve years in prison, followed by ten years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced in January.