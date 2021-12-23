Investigation Underway in Fatal Orange County Vehicle Accident

An early evening incident on Tuesday, December 21st in Ulster County has left a pedestrian dead.

The fatal accident happened on State Route 28 in the Town of Ulster, as reported by detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 6:40pm on Tuesday, December 21st, deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of State Route 28 and Forest Hill Drive in the Town of Ulster.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office indicated, from their preliminary investigation with New York State Police, that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 in the area of Motel 19 when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

Reports say that the operator of the vehicle involved was not injured, however, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident.

At the time of the release of information from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing, and the names of the parties involved have not been released, pending notification to next-of-kin.

When reading the news of the fatal incident on the Ulster County Sheriff's Office official facebook page, local residents expressed their concerns about that particular stretch of roadway, citing how unsafe that road is.

In addition to the Ulster County Detectives, assistance was provided by the New York State Police, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Town of Ulster Police Department, Ulster Hose Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services.

