Orange County Fair Speedway Posts 2021 Schedule

We are all looking forward to 2021 for a lot of reasons. Probably the biggest reason at the moment is because it isn't 2020. But seriously, we are looking forward to being able to get back out to Hudson Valley events that got canceled or become virtual this past year. Let's face it we missed so many fun things we like to do thanks to COVID in 2020.

As 2021 gets closer the calendar is starting to fill up with events that we all are looking forward to being able to attend this coming year. One of my favorite Hudson Valley summer traditions has scheduled it's return for 2021. Earlier today (Dec 14, 2020) the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) released their 2021 schedule.

Spring of 2021 we will get to go racing again in Middletown. They have put together a full roster of racing that will be fun for the entire family. Today they posted a 12 race Big Block series schedule which will have what they are calling an "exciting format" with detail to come soon. Practice weekends will start at the end of March with an opening day on the calendar for April 10th. The OCFS schedule has weekly races through mid September.

This past year OCFS was able to hold some racing at the track. The grandstands were never able to open but they did manage to open the Drive - In for fans few a few weeks. Later in the season they had to rely on fans watching virtually. Then they ended the 2020 season with Eastern States Weekend which fans got to enjoy but they're were still a lot of restrictions.

Hudson Valley race fans it is time to plan your summer at a dirt track that has been bring racing to us for over 100 years. Don't miss the thrill at OCFS with your favorite local drivers this coming summer 2021 in Middletown.