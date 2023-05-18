Orange County Extends State Of Emergency Over ‘Immediate Danger’

The State of Emergency in Orange County, New York has been extended due to the "ongoing" crisis.

Last week, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.

A few days later, busses full of migrants arrived in Orange County on Thursday, just hours after Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced he was told by Gov. Hochul that migrants would not be sent to the county.

Migrants Arrive In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

New York City has reportedly sent around 200 asylum seekers to hotels in Newburgh. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus says there is an "immigration crisis" in the United States adding sending migrants to Orange County poses "immediate danger" to the county.

State Of Emergency Extended In Orange County

On Tuesday, he extended Orange County's State Of Emergency in an effort to block more migrants from being placed in the county.

Also this week, a judge announced New York City can't send any more asylum seekers to Orange County, for now.

New York City officials say they are out of room for migrants and will review its legal options.

The migrants who already arrived in Orange County are allowed to stay, the judge ruled.

