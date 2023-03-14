Top New York Official Gives Special Shoutout To Oscar Winner

A movie filming in the Hudson Valley is officially an Oscar winner! A beloved actor, who also happens to live in the region, is getting a lot of new love.

On Monday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus congratulated a Hudson Valley resident for his Oscar win. Not only is the actor from the Hudson Valley, but the movie was filmed in Orange County.

Orange County Executive Congrats Brendan Fraser, Westchester County Resident

On Sunday, Brendan Fraser who lives in Westchester County, New York, won an Oscar for his incredible performance in The Whale.

"Brendan Fraser earned an Academy Award on Sunday for his moving performance in The Whale and we are proud that much of this $3 million motion picture was filmed right here in Orange County," Neuhaus stated.

Fraser plays an English teacher in Idaho suffering from obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter.

"A reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption," IMDB writes about the film.

The Whale Filmed In Newburgh, New York

In early 2021, the movie was filmed on location at Umbra Sound Stages located on Scobie Drive in Newburgh, New York.

Filming for The Whale began in February 2021. Umbra Stages was home to the production crew with most of the filming taking place indoors at the company’s Stage 4, an 18,000-square-foot drive-on sound stage.

Umbra Sound Stages calls itself the "Hudson Valley's premiere production facility," on Facebook.

"The shooting for many scenes took place at Umbra Stages in Newburgh, making it one of several current and upcoming movies and TV series being produced in the County. We were so honored the producers of “The Whale” utilized Umbra Stages and are proud more filmmakers are discovering Orange County as a production hub," Neuhaus added.

Fraser Made Orange County His 'Temporary Home'

During the filming, Fraser made Orange County his "temporary home," according to the Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office.

In March 2021, the Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office organized and delivered welcome baskets to Fraser and the rest of the cast and crew of The Whale.

Orange County Businesses Give Welcome Basket

All of the actors received their own welcome baskets with items donated by Orange County businesses.

Participating businesses included:

Finding Home Farms (Greenville)

Love Bites Chocolatier (Monroe)

City Winery Hudson Valley Montgomery)

Newburgh Brewing Company (Newburgh)

Soons Orchards (New Hampton)

Brotherhood Winery (Washingtonville)

