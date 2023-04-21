SP: ‘Vicious’ Killer In Upstate New York State Found After 20 Years

New York State Police believe they've solved a 20-year-old cold case murder in the Hudson Valley that killed an NYPD detective's daughter.

Since 2003, New York State Police and the FBI have been investigating the murder of 20-year-old town of Wallkill resident Megan McDonald.

Wallkill Resident Murdered In 2003

McDonald, the daughter of an NYPD detective, was killed in 2003. Her body was found in a field in Wallkill, back in March of 2003.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Police have arrested Edward Holley for the murder of Megan McDonald

Holley was arrested with the help of DNA evidence, officials say. Police add Holley had a "strong motive" to kill McDondald, but didn't go into more details during a press conference about the arrest.

New York State Police confirmed McDonald and Holley dated shortly before the murder. She just started dating someone new before she was killed.

FBI/Google/NYSP FBI/Google/NYSP loading...

"I'm definitely not guilty," Holley said, according to NBC. "I loved her with all my heart...They’re framing me like some monkey, but it’s all good."

New York State Police Continue To Investigate Murder Of Orange County, New York Woman

NYSP/FBI NYSP/FBI loading...

New York State Police continue to ask anyone with information about this case to call New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

"The New York City Detective’s Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer," New York State Police stated in a press release. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also offering a separate $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer."

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!