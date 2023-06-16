Open Barn Fair Day Set for Orange County, NY

A full day of family farm fun includes carriage rides along with goat and donkey cuddling.

Celtic Valley Carriage is a premiere horse-drawn carriage service is located at the Celtic Valley Farm in Middletown/Wallkill, NY. They offer various animal services including carriages for hire, goat interactions, pony parties, and even unicorn appearances. Yes! unicorns! Seriously... not kidding.

Looking for something fun to do with the family that involves animals? Celtic Valley Carriage & Farm is hosting an Open Barn Fair Day Event on Saturday, June 17 from 11am to 7pm that will include cuddling opportunities with goats and donkeys, carriage rides, kids activities, games and crafts along with vendors, raffles and food and refreshments. Plus photos with a unicorn! Admission to the event is free and you can buy tickets for the activities of your choice. A grand prize drawing will take place for a Pony Party! Get more info about Celtic Valley Carriage's Open Barn Fair Day on the Facebook event page here.

