Officials Shocked To Find Illegal Weed Plants On State Land In Upstate New York

Nearly 20 illegal weed plants were destroyed by New York officials after it was found on state land.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced in its weekly "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" report an arrest was made after officers found weed on state land.

Weed Found On New York State Land In Town of New Hudson, Allegany County

This week, DEC officials announced forest Rangers Richer and Thaine removed an illegal marijuana grow in Crab Hollow State Forest.

"The 1,154-acre Crab Hollow State Forest contains a mixture of native hardwood species and planted conifers," the DEC states. "The unit is a popular destination for hunting both big and small game. There are no trails on the unit but hiking is allowed throughout the property."

18 Illegal Weed Plants Removed In Upstate New York

DEC Wildlife staff discovered the marijuana during a field study in the town of New Hudson, officials say.

Rangers removed a total of 18 plants from three different plots and destroyed them off-site.

"Although marijuana laws have changed in New York, it is still illegal to grow on State land," the DEC stated in its press release.

Marijuana Cultivation Center In Nevada Ramps Up Production As State Legalizes Recreation Use Of Weed Getty Images loading...

