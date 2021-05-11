NYSP: ‘Frequent Felony Offender’ Stole From Hudson Valley Walmart
A Newburgh man described by police as a "frequent felony offender" is accused of trying to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in the Hudson Valley on Mother's Day.
On Mother's Day around 4:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to Walmart in Monroe for a reported larceny. 46-year-old Agapito Camacho from the City of Newburgh was detained by store security after he attempted to leave the store with $1,146.86 worth of merchandise without paying, police say.
Camacho was transported to the New York State Police barracks in Monroe where he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York State Police describe Camacho as a "frequent felony offender." While being processed, troopers learned that Camacho was a frequent felony offender, police say. Police did not relead more details as to why Camacho is being described as a "frequent felony offender."
He was arraigned virtually before Judge Kulak who remanded him to Orange County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on May 11.
Keep Reading: