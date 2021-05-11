A Newburgh man described by police as a "frequent felony offender" is accused of trying to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in the Hudson Valley on Mother's Day.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Mother's Day around 4:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to Walmart in Monroe for a reported larceny. 46-year-old Agapito Camacho from the City of Newburgh was detained by store security after he attempted to leave the store with $1,146.86 worth of merchandise without paying, police say.

Camacho was transported to the New York State Police barracks in Monroe where he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Police describe Camacho as a "frequent felony offender." While being processed, troopers learned that Camacho was a frequent felony offender, police say. Police did not relead more details as to why Camacho is being described as a "frequent felony offender."

He was arraigned virtually before Judge Kulak who remanded him to Orange County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on May 11.

Keep Reading:

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."