Hudson Valley Summer Camp Bans Vaccinated Kids and Counselors

A Hudson Valley summer camp is receiving criticism for denying admission to anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the rest of the world is slowly reopening thanks to the unprecedented production and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, one Hudson Valley summer camp wants nothing to do with it. Transmission rates are plummeting in areas where high percentages of residents have been vaccinated. Sporting and concert venues are loosening restrictions for people who can prove they've received their shot, paving the way to a true return to normal. So why would a summer camp actually go out of their way to keep vaccinated people away?

That's the question people are asking about Camp Hikon. The Livingston Manor summer camp's motto is "preparing for an uncertain future." Apparently, this preparation does not include fighting COVID-19. The camp's "Health Coach," Avi Schwartz, is insisting that anyone who attends the camp will not be vaccinated. An explanation posted on Camp Hikon's website also shares falsehoods about the vaccine.

Due to the experimental nature of available Covid-19 injections and the emerging reports of enhanced Covid-19 illness in those living in close quarters with 'vaccinated' people... we cannot recommend this treatment for either our staff or our campers at this time. We regret that we will be unable to accept campers or counselors who have already received any of these injections..

The camp explains that instead of relying on the vaccine, Schwartz will "provide campers with an abundance of vitamin D and other prophylaxis." The website also provides a link to a website called "Nutritruth" which falsely claims the vaccine is a "bioweapon" that is being used to infect those who are not vaccinated.

Currently, Sullivan county is lagging way behind the rest of the Hudson Valley in the containment of COVID-19. With a 7-day positivity rate of 3.1 percent, Sullivan has almost twice the rate of infection found in Dutchess County and Ulster counties.

Shockingly, this is not the first institution to ban people from being vaccinated. A private school in Florida recently announced that staff members who receive the vaccine will not be allowed to teach students in classrooms.