Zac Brown Band to Play Bethel Woods This August

When I think of summer concert season in the Hudson Valley, one band always comes to mind, and that's the Zac Brown Band. It's not summer unless you're enjoying ZBB on the lawn of Bethel Woods.

In the most significant sign of normalcy in over a year, the Zac Brown Band has announced they are hitting the road and touring for the Summer of 2021 and they're playing Bethel Woods.

The Zac Brown Band will roll through town on August 6th, 2021 and they're bringing along Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft.

Tickets go on sale for the show this Friday, May 14th at 12 pm. However, we have your chance to win those tickets before you can buy them.

Show us your Zac Brown Beard.

We know Zac has one of the best beards ever. Download and install The Wolf Mobile app, snap a picture with your beard and send it through the Text feature and you're in the running to win a pair of tickets to the show.

You're probably saying "But what if I don't have a beard!?" That's okay! You can make a beard out of anything. You can use your mask, you can draw one on with an eyeliner pencil, you can even photoshop one on your face!

Every morning this week CJ & Jess will ask you to text in a photo of your Zac Brown Beard and we'll put you in the running for a pair of tickets to the show.

Lets see those beards! Good luck and we'll see you at Bethel Woods this summer.

How To Text and Win With The Wolf

KEEP LOOKING: See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Beach House Mansion: