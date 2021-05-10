An Australian couple just opened up a new grocery store, restaurant and cafe in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Village Grocery and Refillery recently opened up on Jansen Ave in Kingston. The new business is a grocery, refillery, pantry, restaurant, deli, bakery and cafe all mixed into one store.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"We offer local farm-to-basket organic and GAP Certified produce, as well as a healthy selection of sustainably sourced produce and pantry items," Village Grocery and Refillery writes on Facebook. Our kitchen offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, made-to-order sandwiches as well as a full menu of made-to-order food. We also offer a full menu of specialty coffee."

Mark Palmer and Anthea White are the owners. They are both accomplished musicians who moved from Sydney, Australia to Brooklyn and then Kingston. They also own Village Coffee and Goods is a specialty coffee shop in Kingston.

Mark has over 20 years of experience as a barista, according to the Village Coffee and Goods website. He spent two years working with chef Jody Williams at Buvette, a popular all-day bistro in the West Village of New York City.

Learn more about the new business and see a number of menu items in the photos below:

Australian Couple Opens Up Grocery Store, Restaurant in Hudson Valley

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price