Take a Step Back in Time at Hudson Valley Spring Festival

'Tis the season for spring fairs and festivals, the best time of the year. There is always something fun to do in the Hudson Valley but when it comes down to the local events, there is nothing quite like it. From the food to fresh lemonade and vendors, nothing can be beat. Growing up, I would go to festivals all over the Hudson Valley with my parents and grandparents. I used to attend a local bazaar filled with fried dough, carnival games and cotton candy. These are memories that I hold close to me and move forward in life, continuing the tradition with family and friends.

Do you know of any mermaids, fairies or dragon slayers? Get ready to step back in time as you find your knight in shining armor, or two.

The Hudson Valley Spring Festival will take place in Saugerties on May 15th & 16th, 2021 from 11am-6pm. This fun filled weekend will take place at Cantine Veterans Memorial Field on Pavilion St. in Saugerties.

There will be vendors and performers on-site such as face painting, a psychic medium, mechanical bull riding and more. There will be several food options. This event sounds like so much, I might have to stop by as well.

For questions, call this number, 845-706-8338.

