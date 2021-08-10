NYSP: 11 From Violent ‘Men in Business’ Gang Arrested in Hudson Valley

Nearly a dozen people allegedly tied to an organized crime ring in the Hudson Valley are were arrested.

On Friday, New York State Police and the Hudson Police Department, with the assistance of the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, executed search warrants after a long-term investigation into organized crime in Columbia County.

The complex investigation centered around members of the “Men of Business” gang, police say. Gang members have been involved in violent crimes in the city of Hudson including attempted murder, illegal sales and possession of controlled substances, possession of stolen property, illegal firearms possession and other organized criminal gang activity, according to New York State Police.

During the execution of Friday’s search warrants, police arrested 11 individuals on a number of charges. Five of the defendants were charged with attempted murder after gun violence in the city of Hudson on April 29 and July 30, officials say.

The following individuals were charged:

Larell Roberts, 29, Hudson, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, class B Felony; Conspiracy 2nd degree, class A felony

Kevron Lee, 28, Columbiaville, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, a class E felony

Bruce Pigford, 30, Greenport with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree

Joshua Wallace, 20, Hudson, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree

Javone Coleman, 23, Hudson, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree

Maurice Smith, 38, Hudson, with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree

Anthony Price-Baynes, 27, Hudson, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd, class B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Kyjuan Hotaling, 18, Hudson, with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd degree (intent to sell), Criminal Possession 3rd degree

Khalid Lord, 38, Claverack, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Kimberly Longe, 28, Hudson, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Criminal Possession 3rd degree

Alexander Hall, 28, Hudson, with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, class A misdemeanor; Criminal Tampering, class D felony.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

