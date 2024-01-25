NYPD Sergeant From Hudson Valley Kills Man With Plastic Cooler, AG

An undercover officer from the Hudson Valley is accused of killing a man with a plastic cooler.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment and arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) Sergeant Erik Duran, 37, of Putnam County.

NYPD Sergeant From Putnam County Charged With Manslaughter

Duran was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of assault and criminally negligent homicide.

"The indictment alleges that on August 23, 2023, Sgt. Duran, an undercover member of the NYPD Narcotics Borough Bronx Tactical Response Unit, forcefully threw a cooler at Eric Duprey as he was driving a motorized scooter, causing Mr. Duprey’s death," the AG's office states in a press release.

Sgt. Duran was suspended and later placed on modified duty following the incident. Officials didn't release where in Putnam County Duran lives.

NYPD Sergeant From Putnam County Threw Cooler That Killed, AG

Duprey was a father of two, according to his mother.

"My son's life was cut short by an NYPD sergeant on Wednesday afternoon. Our family is devastated and we asking for justice to be made," his mother wrote in a GoFundMe.

"Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident," the AG's office states.

Duran was arraigned Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court. Bail was set at $150,000 bond or partially secured bond, with $150,000 cash alternative. Duran is due back in court on April 18, 2024.

The maximum sentence on the top charge is 25 years in prison.

