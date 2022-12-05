NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills."

On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

Hudson Valley and Catskills, Veteran Rockers Start Over"

"Where Veteran Rockers Go to Reinvent Themselves," the article states. "How the Hudson Valley and the Catskills became the home to grunge icons, ex-punks and one-hit wonders."

In 2008, after marrying filmmaker Tony Stone, Melissa Auf der Maur and Stone moved to Hudson, New York to raise their child in a “cozy little town with a cool kindergarten and plenty of nature.”

Auf der Maur played bass in the Smashing Pumpkins and Hole as well as dated David Grohl, according to the New York Times.

Couple Owns Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York

In 2010 the couple opened up a concert venue called Basilica Hudson. The venue also has become a popular wedding venue.

“Basilica has been a great asset. It has brought world-class artists and audiences to our door and served as the stage for many events that bind together our community," Mayor of Hudson Kamal Johnson told the New York Times. “Melissa and Tony’s efforts have been a blessing for our community, one that really demonstrates the connection between climate action and social justice."

The venue's Facebook says it's a "Non-profit multidisciplinary arts center supporting arts, culture, and sustainable community."

Rockers Living In Hudson Valley

The New York Times highlighted many other artists who now call the region home, including:

Daryl Hall, Hall & Oats, operates Daryl’s House in Pawling

B-52's Singer Kate Pierson runs Kate’s Lazy Meadow in Mt. Tremper

Natalie Merchant of the 10,000 Maniacs lives in Ulster County

Tony Levin, who played bass for Peter Gabriel, has a home in Kingston.

The Town of Catskill is home to singer-songwriter Amy Rigby

Amanda Palmer, Dresden Dolls, Woodstock

Singer Tracy Bonham founded Melodeon Music House in Woodstock

Richard Butler, the frontman of the Psychedelic Furs, lives in Beacon

Ulster County, New York Dentist Is In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Bruce Jay Milner and his band Every Mother's Son are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland thanks to their 1967 One-Hit-Wonder “Come on Down to My Boat."

Milner is a dentist in West Hurley, New York.

