These Lawmakers Accused Of Betraying Millions In New York

Governor Hochul is calling out Donald Trump and New York’s GOP delegation over a new bill passed on July 4th.

Governor Kathy Hochul is slamming President Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill."

Hochul Rips Trump's "Big Ugly Bill"

The bill was passed on July 4th.

"While Americans celebrate the birth of this great nation, Donald Trump and Washington Republicans are celebrating something else: making life harder for working families," Hochul stated.

Hochul believes the bill should be called the "Big Ugly Bill."

"There’s nothing beautiful about this bill. It’s a big, ugly betrayal — stripping health care, hiking costs, and slashing food assistance for millions," Hochul stated.

Hochul Lashes Out At New York Republicans

She's also lashing out at New York's Republican Congressional delegation.

"It was made possible by New York’s seven Republican members of Congress. They wrote it. They endorsed it. Now they’re cheering it on, selling out the very people they were sent to Washington to represent," Hochul added.

Her statement called out the seven GOP lawmakers by name, listing the number of people she says will be impacted in each of their districts.

"“To the 48,000 New Yorkers set to lose their coverage in Rep. LaLota’s district, the 48,000 in Rep. Garbarino’s, the 52,000 in Rep. Malliotakis’, the 31,000 in Rep. Lawler’s, the 44,000 in Rep. Stefanik’s, the 35,000 in Rep. Langworthy’s, and the 31,000 in Rep. Tenney’s: your members of Congress may have given up on you, but I never will," Hochul said.

$8 Billion Cuts To New York’s Hospitals and Health Systems

According to Hochul's office, the bill will lead to $8 billion in cuts to New York’s hospitals and health systems alone.

Below is a breakdown per region:

Impact Of Cuts By New York Congressional District

Below is the estimated impact of hospital cuts by congressional district:

Hochul: Bill Rips Health Care From 1.5 Million In New York

In a statement, the governor said the bill will "rip health care away from 1.5 million New Yorkers and jeopardize SNAP benefits for nearly 3 million more."

Hochul promised to keep fighting to protect New Yorkers from what she calls "the cruelty and chaos coming out of Washington."

