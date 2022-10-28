New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.

Holiday Fair Returns to Grand Central Station After Two-Year Hiatus

For many of us in the tri-state area, there is usually a list of 'must-do/must-see' holiday things in NYC that we try to check out annually. The tree at Rockefeller Center, maybe with some time for ice skating, check out the Radio City Rockettes, see our favorite department store windows all dressed up for the season, and how about the infamous Grand Central Holiday Fair?

Marketed as New York City's longest-running indoor fair (and one of the very few indoor fairs at that), the Holiday Fair returns to Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Station for 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The fair will open for the season on November 14th, and run straight through Christmas Eve. Back in 2019, which was the last time the fair was held, it marked the 26th year of the event. This year, the 2022 fair returns, cited as one of New York's most extraordinary shopping events, showcasing '36 local-artisan vendors offering one-of-a-kind products across a variety of categories.' From clothing to accessories, holiday keepsakes to home decor, jewelry and artwork, the 2022 fair will highlight quality craftsmanship and products made in New York and the US, with unique local artisans and small businesses.

Did you know that on average, Grand Central Terminal sees 750,000 visitors every day, making it one of the city's most visited destinations, second only to Times Square?

What are some of your other New York City, or even Hudson Valley holiday traditions?

