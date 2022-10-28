Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York

I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water.

Plane Crash in Upstate New York

Let's start with the good news, because I'm not about to start poking fun at a crash with serious serious injuries. All three people in the plane survived the crash, and only one sought medical treatment. One possible reason for the incident was that the plane didn't crash while landing, but rather when it attempted a potentially risky takeoff.

dec.ny.gov

Small Plane Crash in Northampton, NY

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) reported that the pilot and passengers of the tiny plane were attempting to take off from a sand bar on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Northampton, NY when buffeting winds caused the plane to flip. Not only were injuries a concern, but potential fuel spills into the lake were also a top priority for the DEC.

Plane Fuel Risks in Great Sacandaga Lake

Luckily, in addition to the good news of the survival of everyone on board, the aircraft's fuel tanks were similarly unscathed, preventing any harmful leaks into the lake. The crash is still currently under investigation, but this is far from the first potentially deadly accident this year in New York to have a miraculous result.

New York State Police

Earlier this month, a van crashed into the historic Red Barn in the town of Wappingers that caused both the vehicle and building to burst into flames. The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived, and needed to be pulled out of the passenger side window to safety.

