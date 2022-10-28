New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law

New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York.

Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting

Multiple People Injured After Mass Shooting At Buffalo Food Market Getty Images loading...

The Red Flag Law is an expansion of the Extreme Risk Protection which went into effect in New York on August 25, 2019. The law aims to make it harder for people who appear to be a threat to themselves or a potential threat to others from obtaining or purchasing a gun.

"Protecting New Yorkers is my top priority, and the expansion of the Red Flag Law is taking dangerous, deadly weapons away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others and preventing violence and tragedy," Hochul stated.

Double Number of Extreme Risk Protection Orders Issued

Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Since Hochul strengthen the law, courts across New York State have issued 1,908 Extreme Risk Protection Orders, more than doubling the number of orders issued since the law became effective nearly three years ago, according to Hochul.

"Immediately after the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, I got to work strengthening our Red Flag Law to help prevent future tragedies," Hochul said. "The numbers are clear: Our actions are working."

Extreme Risk Protection Orders Average Per Month

Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Between June 2022 and October 2022 New York Courts have averaged 403 Extreme Risk Protection Orders per month, compared to an average of 45 per month between September 2019 and May 2022.

"That’s nearly a 10x increase," Hochul said. "Working with (the) New York State AG, New York State Police, local law enforcement, and leaders across the state, I will continue to do everything in my power to end gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe."

