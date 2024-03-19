Severely Rusted Garbage Truck Caught Leaking Waste In New York

Officials inspecting heavy-duty diesel trucks issued over 60 tickets and took a number of trucks off the road.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed in over 60 tickets were issued to truck drivers in New York State

Truck Inspections In Bronx and Westchester Counties

DEC DEC loading...

The DEC conducted many heavy-duty diesel truck inspections in Bronx and Westchester counties. Officials issued many tickets and took some truck off the road.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

12 Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks Ticketed In Bronx County, New York

ECOs Keegan, Kortz, Parmelee, and Swart assisted the New York State Department of Transportation with a routine heavy-duty diesel truck inspection in Bronx County. The group inspected vehicles for compliance with safety, environmental regulations, and paperwork.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Officers observed 12 violations, the DEC didn't release details about any of the alleged violations.

One truck was taken off the road due to safety violations.

49 Tickets Issued in Westchester County, New York

In Westchester County, ECOs Tompkins, Swansen, Franz, and Schuck conducted several commercial vehicle enforcement details.

Google Google loading...

This resulted in officials issuing 49 tickets. Tickets were issued across Westchester County for violations related to expired emissions inspections, waste transport violations, leaking leachate, and oil on roadways, as well as associated vehicle and traffic law violations, according to the DEC.

Garbage Truck Taken Off Road In Tarrytown, New York

A garbage truck was taken out of service in the village of Tarrytown.

DEC DEC loading...

The sanitation truck was allegedly operating with expired vehicle and safety inspections and was severely rusted in multiple locations on the bed lining, "releasing garbage leachate to the streets."

"Sanitary landfill leachate is a strongly polluted wastewater with a variety of components," according to Science Direct.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Officers also charged the sanitation company with operating a heavy-duty diesel vehicle without the proper inspections and depositing a noisome/unwholesome substance on a public highway, a misdemeanor.

30 "Head Scratching" Trivia Facts About Upstate New York There are so many fascinating trivia facts about Upstate New York that one could write a book about it. Here are 30 interesting factoids about our region that will leave you scratching your head!

Everything had to start somewhere and Upstate New York was the birthplace of many commonly used items today and over the past 150 years. Things we love, like Pyrex dishware, things we play with, like the golf tee, and things we would rather not find ourselves sitting in, the modern dentist chair! Plus the 4th most favorite salad dressing in the US was born here, and America's favorite whipped topping is made here, too! All of these and many other trivial facts about people, places and things from Upstate New York make this a "must-read" gallery! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.