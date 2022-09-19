Special Investigation: Officer Arrested On Prison Drug Smuggling Charges

In a story that sounds more at home on a Law & Order episode than in the Hudson Valley, a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested last week on charges that are usually leveled at the inmates she guards.

What is a New York Corrections Officer?

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision describes themselves as "a unique state agency" that not only staff state correction facilities, but provide "guidance, counseling, clerical, food service, medical, educational, ministerial, maintenance, trades, industries, and community supervision" to inmates in the penal system. It's not clear in which division the arrested officer was employed, but the charges are very serious.

Dutchess County, NY Corrections Officer Arrested

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced that 23-year-old Charlinea Ganzaroli was arrested on September 16th on charges stemming from an incident where authorities say Ganzaroli tried to smuggle drugs into a state prison. While a trial date has yet to be shared, Ganzaroli is presumed innocent of all the following charges until proven guilty.

Charges Against Dutchess County, NY Corrections Officer

Ganzaroli is charged with "Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd degree, and Official Misconduct in the 2nd degree", all felonies. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force say that the arrest and subsequent charges were the culmination of an investigation into Ganzaroli after she was suspected of importing contraband.

What Are Narcotics?

While no details were provided on the drugs Ganzaroli allegedly attempted to smuggle into prison, they have been labeled as narcotics. This could include prescription drugs like OxyContin or Fentanyl, street drugs like heroin, or any other "opium derivatives".

