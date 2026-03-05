Potential Nuclear War Targets In Hudson Valley & Upstate New York

If a nuclear war ever happened, several places in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region could be considered strategic targets.

Defense analysts say many locations could be high-value sites.

Potential Hudson Valley Targets

The Hudson Valley contains several sites of high strategic value due to their roles in military leadership, airlift capabilities, and historical air defense.

When military planners talk about a nuclear conflict, they usually focus on something called “counterforce targets.” Those are places an enemy would strike first to disable military leadership, weapons production, and the ability to respond.

And believe it or not, several locations in the Hudson Valley and nearby Capital Region could fall into that category.

West Point

One of the most obvious targets in the region is the United States Military Academy. The historic academy in Orange County trains many of the future leaders of the U.S. Army, making it both symbolically and strategically important.

Because of that role in developing military leadership, analysts often consider it a high-priority political and military command target in a worst-case scenario.

Stewart Air National Guard Base In Newburgh/ Stewart International Airport

Another key location is the Stewart Air National Guard Base.

The base is home to the 105th Airlift Wing, which operates massive C-17 Globemaster III cargo planes used to transport troops, vehicles, and military equipment around the world.

Facilities that provide strategic airlift capabilities are often seen as critical military infrastructure, meaning they could be targeted early in a conflict.

Right next door is Stewart International Airport. While it’s known today as a commercial airport, it has a deep military history.

During the Cold War, it hosted part of the SAGE air defense system, which helped coordinate responses to potential nuclear attacks.

The airport also has very long runways capable of supporting large military aircraft, another reason it’s sometimes listed in strategic assessments.

Capital Region Targets: Knolls Atomic Power

One of the most strategically important facilities in the state is the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. This site conducts research and development for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, which powers nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers.

Because it plays a role in the nation’s nuclear technology and defense systems, analysts often consider it a top-tier strategic target.

Watervliet Arsenal

Another facility often mentioned in defense planning discussions is the Watervliet Arsenal.

The arsenal has been operating since the early 1800s and manufactures high-tech artillery systems and large-caliber cannons used by the U.S. military.

Industrial sites that produce weapons are commonly listed among strategic wartime targets.

Military Airlift Base In Schenectady

The Stratton Air National Guard Base is also considered strategically important.

It’s home to the 109th Airlift Wing, which operates the only ski-equipped C-130 aircraft in the U.S. military, allowing operations in extreme environments like Antarctica.

Because it’s located near several other strategic facilities, the base could also become a potential target.

State Capital

The state capital itself, in Albany, is often included in nuclear strike simulations.

Major government centers are typically considered potential targets because they house political leadership and administrative command structures.

Kesselring Site (West Milton)

The Kesselring Site trains Navy personnel who operate nuclear reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Because it supports the naval nuclear propulsion program, it’s considered another strategic site.

Important Context

It’s important to note that these scenarios come from defense planning models and strategic analysis, not predictions.

