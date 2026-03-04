Navy: China’s Massive New Nuclear Threats To New Yorkers

The ongoing Iran conflict has nuclear fears skyrocketing. Now, the Navy is warning about China's new nuclear capabilities.

A top U.S. Navy intelligence official is sounding the alarm over China’s rapidly expanding nuclear submarine fleet

Navy Warns China Could Soon Strike “Large Portions” Of The United States With Nuclear Submarines

Igor Ilnitckii Igor Ilnitckii loading...

The U.S. Navy is warning that China could soon hold “large portions” of the United States at risk with nuclear submarines.

In testimony on March 2, 2026, Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, director of naval intelligence, told lawmakers that China’s next-generation ballistic missile submarine is expected to carry JL-4 nuclear missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland while operating from heavily defended waters near China’s own coast.

Officials are worried about China’s new Type 096 ballistic missile subs and Type 095 attack submarine, saying the nuclear missile's capabilities signal a major strategic shift.

Until now, China’s nuclear submarines would have needed to travel deep into the Pacific to credibly threaten the United States.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Pace Of Protection Is Always Troublesome

Pentagon projections show China’s submarine fleet growing to about 80 boats by 2035, with roughly half nuclear-powered.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Navy intelligence and Pentagon projections, China has more than doubled its submarine production capacity since 2010 and is moving toward an all-nuclear construction model for its most advanced vessels.

New platforms, including the Type 095 attack submarine and the Type 096 ballistic missile submarine, are expected to feature advanced nuclear reactors, upgraded sonar and sensor systems, and improved “noise quieting” technologies.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

15 Cities Most Likely Targeted During a Nuclear Attack