Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America

Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Fears of Nuclear Attack Grow

President Joe Biden said Russia's threats showed a "reckless disregard" for the Nuclear Treaty.

"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if, in fact, things continue down the path they are going,” Biden said late week in New York. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Worst Places To Live In America If There Is A Nuclear Attack

24/7 Wall Street looked into the "Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America." Unforuanlty the New York and the Tri-state area was named the second worst place to live in regards to a nuclear attack.

"The U.S.’s largest metro economy and the most densely populated metro area, New York City is a highly likely civilian target. Home to Wall Street, the city was already the target of several terrorist attacks, including the 9/11 attacks that crippled the city for days. The New York Stock Exchange closed for four days, its longest shutdown since 1933. Perhaps as a result, the city is far more prepared than most. Still, evacuating from Manhattan has proven to be very difficult," the website states about New York.

The Washington D.C. area was ranked the worst place to live in the event of a nuclear attack. 24/7 Wall Street ranked 15 cities. New York City ranked the second worst in terms of evacuation, while population density ranked first.

A nuclear attack in New York could result in over 1.7 billion deaths and about 3.2 million injuries, according to 24/7.

New York, United States Prepare For Nuclear Attack

The United States seems to be preparing for a nuclear event. Last week, the U.S. government purchased an anti-radiation drug. On Oct. 4, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed officials purchased a drug that can be used in "radiological and nuclear emergencies."

The United States is spending $290 million on a drug called Nplate. The drug is approved to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome in adult and pediatric patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'

In July, New York emergency officials told Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack.

At the time, New York officials did not say why they decided to release nuclear attack tips.

Officials outlined three key steps New Yorkers should know in the event of a nuclear attack. Those tips are below:

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

