New York Drivers Shocked After Hearing About ‘No-Touch’ Rule
A viral TikTok claims New York just passed a new “no-touch” driving law, but that’s not exactly true. Here’s what’s really going on.
A viral post about a "no-touch" law in New York is leaving many confused.
This rumor has some truth to it, but it's also somewhat misleading.
What Is The No Touch Law In New York State
The "No-touch" law started confusing drivers in New York this summer. That's because a new distracted-driving law went into effect in Pennsylvania in June.
That law, called Paul Miller’s Law, makes it illegal to use a handheld phone for any reason while driving, even if you’re stopped at a red light, in Pennsylvania.
Paul Miller was killed in a 2010 crash caused by a driver reaching for their phone. Since his death, Miller’s mother has pushed nationwide for stricter distracted-driving laws.
When the Pennsylvania law hit the news, TikTok and Facebook posts claimed 31 states, including New York, passed the same rule that day. According to Snopes, that’s “mostly false.”
While many states already have hands-free laws on the books, only Pennsylvania enacted a new one in June.
New York Already Has No-Touch Law
New York did not just pass a new “no-touch” law. But that doesn’t mean you can grab your phone behind the wheel, either. The rumor was labeled “mostly false" by Snopes because nothing has changed here in New York.
The Empire State already bans drivers from using or holding any portable electronic device while behind the wheel. That means you can’t talk on a handheld phone, text, browse the web, check email, take photos, or even play games while driving.
This means you can get a ticket for distracted driving if you're caught touching your phone in the car in New York. Even when stopped at a light.
Below are the penalties in New York if you are ticketed for distracted driving.
Price You'll Pay If Caught Texting/Talking While Driving In New York
Nothing Has Changed In New York
The “no-touch” law has actually been a law in New York for years. So the message still stands for New Yorker, put the phone down when driving.
