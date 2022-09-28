Boo-Free Zone! No-Scare Halloween Offered for Families in Monroe

I've been focusing a lot on the haunted, spooky, and scary attractions for this fall, which is actually so against type for me. I'm more about the "spoopy" stuff, you know, the spooky stuff that comes across in a comical and campy way. I'd rather watch The Adams Family and The Evil Dead franchise over Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Saw. I enjoy getting dressed up in funny costumes like a giant Pac Man or an inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. I love setting up my lawn to be a fun and exciting stop for trick-or-treaters. Come on, life is scary enough as it is, I don't need to go out and intentionally terrify myself. It looks like Monroe has the perfect event for families, children, and people like me, a No-Scare Halloween.

No-Scare Halloween at Museum Village

It's been years since I've been to Museum Village, but I feel like I need to make a stop over there. I remember going there for field trips when I was younger. One specific memory I have was candle making. I think I still have that candle, I don't believe we ever burned it. Or if we did, not long enough.

Museum Village in Monroe is offering their No-Scare Halloween, October 22nd and 23rd, and is offering fun for kids, families, and the young at heart. They'll have all sorts of treats, games and displays for people of all ages. Costumes encouraged!

Kids Activities

For the kids, there will be games and activities such as the Bone Balance, Witches Wobble, Mini Maze, Monster Feet, Spder Crawl, Walk the Plank, Jumping Jacks and the Candy Corn Wiggle Walk. Plus, there will be demonstrations including Creepy Fun Animals, Spinnings Webs and "Yarns."

For the Adults

For the adults, they have their "Boo-tique" Witches Emporium featuring the spookiest pieces from their 19th-century textile collection, visit the Witches Cabin to see what's cooking in the cauldron and explore the Apothecary's Potion Shop.

For Everyone!

What's a good trip to Museum Village without a stop at the Gift Shop. The Gift Shop has one-of-a-kind handmade Halloween and Autumn themed gifts that you can't get anywhere else. That, and don't forget to stop in for a special surprise for guests at the Black Cat Cafe.

Sign Me Up!

Now, Museum Village is asking that people please wear masks inside any of the buildings. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Spaces are limited, so register ahead of time. You can register and check out more of Museum Village's events here.

