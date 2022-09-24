Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley

The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022.

We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.

Where to Enjoy a Fall Cocktail in the Hudson Valley

The Vault Orange Spiced Hot Toddy photo credit Tony DiSarro the owner

If you love warm spice and the flavor of orange I believe you will most likely decide that The Vault in Beacon has your favorite fall drink. Tony DiSarro, Owner of The Vault was kind enough to mix one up and then send us a picture of his Orange Spiced Toddy.

If you are more of a pumpkin spice person we have got you covered thanks to Miranda Mennillo and the crew at Zulu Time at the Thayer Hotel at West Point. Zulu Time's rooftop bar is known for their Thursday Tini night and many of the Tinis have made this year's list but The Pumpkin Martini seemed the perfect one to spotlight on this year's list of cold weather cocktail treats.

Sunset Cocktails on the Porch at Mohonk Mountain House

Monhonk Mountain House via Facebook

Another great place to enjoy a fall cocktail with a view is to head to Mohonk Mountain House for their Spirits on the Sunset nights (Fridays and Saturdays from 4 PM to 8 PM only) they have planned through October 16th. These evenings are open to overnight, day dining, and day spa guests at Mohonk.

Plan Your Fall Cocktail Crawl with these as your Guide

Cold Weather Cocktails of the Hudson Valley This is just a sample of some of the hearty cocktails served up at some of your favorite Hudson Valley bars and restaurant this time of year. As we discover more we will add them to the list.

