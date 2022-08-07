While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn.

In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?

Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast.

The most powerful storm the area experienced last year was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

Will it Cool Off?

AccuWeather says that the above-average temperatures the Hudson Valley and Northeast have experienced this summer should continue pretty far into this fall. While scattered severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of the area over the summer, most of the Hudson Valley is currently considered abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor. But forecasters say that could change as the season progresses.

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by October could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

Ig0rZh Ig0rZh loading...

Long-range outlooks say that cooler weather could finally start to settle in by early November.

New York's Hottest Temperature Ever?

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country. However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime. Read HERE.

New York State's Tornado History

How often do they strike NY? Maybe more than you think. Are we due for a big one? Read HERE.

Has New York Ever Been Hit by a Tsunami?

Tsunamis are often associated with earthquakes and landslides, but have they happened in New York state? Read HERE.

What Are the Worst Weather Disasters to Hit the HV Area and the Country?