Shock As Hudson Valley Hotspot With Famous Backers Shuts Down

A waterfront restaurant backed by some of the biggest names in Hudson Valley dining has shut down, shortly after opening.

In early June, Hudson Valley residents were thrilled to learn that an Italian waterfront restaurant was opening up.

Toni Rigatoni Opens On Newburgh Waterfront

Toni Rigatoni held its soft opening on June 4 at 50 Front Street on the Newburgh Waterfront.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Where Italian-inspired dishes meet unforgettable waterfront views—welcome to Toni Rigatoni," the eatery wrote on its Facebook page before opening.

The Italian eatery opened up at the former site of The Jet Set, Blue Martini, 50 Front Street, and other businesses.

Jet Set Tiki Bar Facebook Jet Set Tiki Bar Facebook loading...

Big Newburgh Business Names Involved

In recent years, businesses haven't had much luck at 50 Front Street. But Newburgh foodies were hopeful for Toni Rigatoni because of it's owner.

Before the opening, Town of Newburgh councilman Scott Manley announced the new restaurant is a "partnership" between Jonathan Gatsik and the Bonura family.

Billy Joes/Facebook Billy Joes/Facebook loading...

Gatsik is a partner at Billy Joe's Ribworks and helped develop The Academy in Poughkeepsie, among other local ventures.

The Bonura family is behind a variety of venues and restaurants in the Hudson Valley, including Blu Pointe, Shadows on the Hudson, The Grandview and the West Hills Country Club.

Toni Rigatoni Is Closed

N Turner N Turner loading...

Owners took to Facebook on Tuesday to share some shocking news. Less than three months after opening, Toni Rigatoni is closed.

"After many wonderful meals, laughs, and memories, it's time to say goodbye. Unfortunately, Toni Rigatoni will be closing our doors at 50 Front Street on the Newburgh Waterfront," the owners wrote on Facebook.

New Life Coming Soon?

A reason for the closure wasn't listed, but owners say "new life" is coming to the spot.

"Though this chapter is coming to a close, it's not the end of the story. The space will see new life down the road, but today we simply want to say: thank you for being part of Toni Rigatoni," the owners added.

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York