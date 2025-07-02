Hudson Valley, New York Favorite Closes After Shocking Menu Shift

A beloved Hudson Valley restaurant quietly shut its doors for good, shortly after a major change.

While getting lunch for my family, I stumbled upon disappointing news for Hudson Valley residents.

A beloved restaurant is closing after making a shocking change.

River Grill In Newburgh Makes Change

Last June, The River Grill on Newburgh's waterfront closed down.

"The River Grill has developed a reputation for creating the finest social events, ranging from custom holiday parties to weddings, all made to run just the way you'd like. After over a decade of success as an exceptional fine-dining establishment on Newburgh’s historic waterfront," the eatery states on its website.

Longtime owners, the Mallia family, gave the business to new owners.

"It has been an honor to serve the Hudson Valley for 24 years as one of the original Newburgh waterfront restaurants," the family wrote on Facebook. "Wishing the new owners much success!"

New Owners Change Menu

The new owners made major changes to the restaurant's menu, switching from what The River Grill was known for, American and seafood offerings, to Indian cuisine.

"We are transforming our restaurant’s cuisine to offer you the finest indian dishes," the new owners stated on Facebook last August.

River Grill In Newburgh Is Closed

My father and I recently discovered a love for Indian food. Tuesday, for lunch, we decided to try the new menu at The River Grill.

I ordered online and drove to the Newburgh waterfront to pick up our lunch. To my surprise, despite my payment being accepted, the door to the eatery was locked.

A worker happened to be inside the restaurant, and he told me the restaurant was closed.

When I showed him my online order, he was shocked, because he confirmed to me the restaurant is "closing for good."

He assured me my order will be refunded, but I'm more disappointed to hear this legendary waterfront restaurant is now closed for business.

A reason for the closure wasn't given.

