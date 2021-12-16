A guilty plea was made in Orange County Court this week in what was referred to as a love triangle situation from June of 2021 in the City of Newburgh that left a woman with multiple stab wounds.

In July of 2021, Ariana Sanchez was indicted on charges of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, and was held in Orange County Jail.

On Tuesday, December 15th, 23-year-old Ariana Sanchez of Newburgh pleaded guilty to Assault in the 1st Degree. According to the District Attorney's Office, Sanchez admitted to repeatedly stabbing the woman, on Dubois Street in Newburgh, causing the victim to suffer serious physical injuries in what was described as a 'vicious' stabbing.

The District Attorney's Office indicated, that pursuant to the plea agreement placed on the record, that they will recommend that Sanchez be sentenced to twelve years in state prison when she is sentenced on February 1, 2022.

The Newburgh DA, David M. Hoovler, also thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation, and subsequent arrest of the defendant, issuing the following statement:

Those who choose to use violence and weapons to settle disputes deserve lengthy state prison sentences. Victims of this type of violence not only suffer long-lasting physical and emotional trauma, but the entire community feels unsafe with this type of violence on our streets. It must stop. My office will strongly advocate that this defendant be sentenced to over a decade in state prison. I hope that this deters anyone considering engaging in similar conduct.

